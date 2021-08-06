Garden dedicated Friday to correctional institution employees who made the ultimate sacrifice

A memorial garden has been dedicated to the employees that made the ultimate sacrifice at the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution.
The facility held a remembrance ceremony to mark the completion of the project, unveiling the garden to those in attendance. A special flag ceremony was also held.
Stone plaques can be found inside the garden with the names of three employees who made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties at the facility. The names on the plaques are Bonita L. Haynes, Dennis L. Stemen, and Shirlene A. Jenkins.
Bonita L. Haynes was hired into the Lima Correctional Institution in 1994 as a case manager. Two inmates were accused of causing her death on August 6th, 1996. Those inmates were charged and convicted of her murder. She was 29-years-old.
Dennis L. Stemen was hired into the Allen Correctional Institution in 1987 as a Corrections Officer. He suffered fatal injuries sustained in a vehicle accident while on transport on July 5th, 1994. Dennis was 34 years of age.
Shirlene A. Jenkins was hired into the Allen Correctional Institution in 1994 as a Corrections Officer. On February 11th, 1997, she died of cardiac arrest while engaged in the use of force with an inmate. She was 36-years of age.
Family members of Haynes, Jenkins, and Stemen were also in attendance during the ceremony.