GLOCK Sports Shooting Foundation returns to Lima for 2nd year of competition

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A national shooting competition returns to Lima this weekend to have some fun and test people’s marksmanship with a handgun.
For the second year in a row, The GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation has brought one of their 55 competitions they hold nationwide each year to the Lima SABRES Shooting Association. The competition is for shooters of all skill levels and gives them the chance to test their shooting abilities against both metal and paper targets. The competition in Lima has grown in its second year, and the SABRE Club is glad to promote the positive side of the sport.
“Last year we had 158 shooters, that shot 271 entries. This year we are expecting 250 to 300 hundred shooters and over 400 entries,” says Steve Teutsch, Lima SABRES Shooting Association. “We are promoting the good side of shooting. This is a sport. These people are in it to have fun.”
Officials from the GLOCK competition have already locked in a weekend next year to hold another competition in Lima. The shooting competition wraps up on Sunday.