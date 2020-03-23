Gov. DeWine calls for state budget cuts

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine looking to slow down spending as state revenue begins to drop.
At Monday's press conference, state officials announced that there are 442 confirmed cases in 46 of Ohio's counties for COVID-19. There are 104 hospitalizations and now six deaths in the state.
Gov. DeWine addressed that state revenue will be declining because of the current situation and ordered a hiring freeze on state government positions except for those that are necessary to combat COVID-19. The travel freeze previously put in place is still in effect, and new contracting services are also in a freeze.
DeWine also urged state departments to make up to 20% budget cuts where they can to curb some spending at the state level.
"We're looking to the departments to start coming together with a list of things that can be cut," said DeWine. "We have also pulled back a request to the state controlling board to spend money on a variety of different projects. The earlier we start slowing down spending, the more impact it’s going to have."
ODH director Dr. Amy Acton announced that starting on Tuesday, hospitals will be receiving daily updates on capacity throughout the hospital system and that testing is ongoing.
"We’re doing some testing in-house, we’re doing some in private labs, and those private labs are lagging quite a bit, so we really need our hospitals to report as soon as possible their data to the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC - we have to know the results of those tests as they occur," Dr. Acton said.
State lawmakers are planning to meet later this week to address issues that have been affected by the virus, including school testing and the postponed primary election.
And a reminder, the stay at home order goes into effect at 11:59 tonight. Essential services will still be open, like grocery stores, pharmacies, and carryout and delivery at many restaurants, gas stations, and hardware stores. The lieutenant governor said in the news conference that it will be up to the employer to determine if they are essential or not. Click here to read a copy of the order.
Media Release from Gov. Mike DeWine - March 23, 2020: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that Ohio will take steps to cut expenditures in state government.
"Commercial activity is slowing down across Ohio, and as a result, state revenues will also go down dramatically. It is important, as Governor, that I take action now," said Governor DeWine. "The earlier we start slowing down the spending, the more impact it will have."
Governor DeWine ordered an immediate hiring freeze for all agencies, boards, and commissions under the control of the Governor. The only exceptions are for positions that provide:
- a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- safety and security
- direct care or institutional services
Governor DeWine also ordered:
- A freeze on pay increases and promotions for state of Ohio unclassified and exempt staff.
- A freeze on new contract services for the state of Ohio, except for those services that are necessary for the emergency response.
- That state agencies work to cut unnecessary spending up to 20 percent for the remainder of this fiscal year and next fiscal year.
Governor DeWine also pulled back spending requests for a variety of projects that needed legislative spending authority.
CHILD CARE/DAY CARE:
Governor DeWine announced today that any child care facility that remains open to care for children under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license must give priority to families on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Placement of children must first be offered to kids with parents who are healthcare workers, first responders, hospital and clinic staff, pharmacy staff, children service workers, adult protection workers, developmental disability aides, mental health counselors, psychiatrists psychologists, nursing home workers, elder care workers, home health care workers, and dentists.
Any remaining childcare openings will be open to other families.
Parents can enroll now. A full list of child care centers operating under the special license can be found at http://jfs.ohio.gov/cdc.
REMINDER:
Ohio's "Stay at Home" order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight. The full order is available here: Director's Stay At Home Order
Answers to frequently asked questions are available here: Stay at Home FAQs.
COVID-19 OHIO DATA:
There are 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and six deaths. A total of 104 people are hospitalized.
Confirmed Deaths: Cuyahoga (1), Erie (1), Franklin (2), Lucas (1), Stark (1)
Confirmed cases: Ashland (1), Ashtabula (3), Belmont (2), Butler (17), Carroll (2), Clark (1), Clermont (5), Clinton (1), Columbiana (2), Coshocton (3), Cuyahoga (149), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (7), Erie (1), Franklin (44), Gallia (1), Geauga (2), Greene (1), Hamilton (26), Hancock (1), Highland (1), Huron (1), Knox (1), Lake (8), Licking (1), Logan (1), Lorain (24), Lucas (9), Madison (1), Mahoning (23), Marion (3), Medina (15), Miami (17), Montgomery (7), Portage (2), Richland (1), Sandusky (1), Stark (12), Summit (28), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (2), Union (1), Warren (5), Washington (1), Wood (2)
UPDATES NOW AVAILABLE IN MULTIPLE LANGUAGES:
Video of today's full update can be viewed on the Ohio Channel's YouTube page.
The Ohio Channel will make these briefings available in numerous languages, including Spanish, within a few hours after each update is complete. A list of all available press conferences can be found under the "Video" tab, and translations are ready when the "CC" symbol for closed captioning is visible the lower right of the player.
To choose a language for subtitles, first click on the "CC" symbol in the lower right of the player, select the settings icon (the gear next to the CC button), and choose the subtitles/CC option. Click the "auto translate" option and choose your preferred language for closed captioning.
For more information on Ohio's response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.