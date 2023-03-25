Grand Lake Area Literature Festival shows reading is fun

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - Books and authors took center stage Saturday at the 2nd annual Grand Lake Area Literature Festival. There were 20 authors of children’s and adult books available to talk about and sign copies of their books. Plus, there were craft projects for the kids centered around the featured books of the festival. 3rd and 4th graders from both Auglaize and Mercer County schools who showed marked improvement in their reading skills were also recognized with a certificate and a free book from one of the authors. The whole goal of the festival is to show that reading is fun.
"We can foster literacy, if we can get kids excited about books," says Chris Noble, Co-Chairman Grand Lake Area Literature Festival, Board Member Arts Place Auglaize/Mercer Center. "That is really the whole initiative behind this. To enrich lives through literature. The most gratifying is seeing the kids with big smiles on their faces and having a lot of fun."
Noble says they are looking at ways to add more activities and make the festival bigger in the future.