Grant money to help expand St. Rose school library

St. Rose Catholic School has received a grant that will help them to expand their library.
The school has been granted $5,000 from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries. This money will go towards purchasing new books to expand the library's non-fiction section, as well as more books that focus on diversity and culture.
Those with the library say that this money will play a big difference in the books that they are able to provide for their students.
"We had a very old, outdated library - we’ve been working on updating it and this will give us access to so many books that we were only dreaming of having before," said St. Rose librarian Lisa Davisson. "It makes a nonexistent budget into a huge budget."
The foundation has awarded over $1 million in library grants over the last year.