H2Ohio funding wetland project in Allen County

A drainage project that has been on the table for nearly 25 years could soon see construction.
The Baughman Ditch project was first petitioned in 1996 due to concerns of flooding and standing water in the area of Bluelick Road and West Street. Due to cost and other issues, it didn’t move forward until now. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources H2Ohio is providing funding for wetland retention areas to be built to enhance the county’s tile project. Commissioners and the county engineer’s office have worked out a plan to get things moving.
Allen County commissioner Brian Winegardner explains, “The plan was to have two separate projects. One that is the engineer’s office plan, original plan, and then the second is with H2Ohio doing the wetland project.”
They hope to see the wetlands completed this fall with the tile project to follow.