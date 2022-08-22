Harness Horse Races Gallop Off at the Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A big Allen County Fair tradition returns Monday evening at the Grandstands.
The Dunlap-Renner Memorial Pace Harness Race was held at the Grandstands Monday evening. Before the big race, riders and their horses got the feel of the dirt track with some practice laps. At 6:30 pm Monday evening, the horses strutted back to the start line where the action began, and riders went off to the races to achieve that first place grand prize! With harness racing being a beloved tradition, we caught up with attendees on what this tradition means to them.
"Well, I love harness racing. I used to go with my parents all the time when I was a little boy. So, I go to a lot of the fairs and even got to the jug in Delaware, and sometimes I slide down to Lexington, Kentucky. So, my parents were into horses, and so my wife and family enjoy it. So, I always love to come to the Allen County Fair. It's a nice place; they treat you well- a lot of good options, and you can tell by the crowd here that it's pretty popular," says Dave Springer, an Attendee of the Harness Races.
If you missed Monday's harness races, you are in luck. The Ohio Ladies Pace, Allen County Supertrot harness race will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at 6:30 pm at the grandstands.