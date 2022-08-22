Harness Horse Races Gallop Off at the Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A big Allen County Fair tradition returns Monday evening at the Grandstands.

The Dunlap-Renner Memorial Pace Harness Race was held at the Grandstands Monday evening. Before the big race, riders and their horses got the feel of the dirt track with some practice laps. At 6:30 pm Monday evening, the horses strutted back to the start line where the action began, and riders went off to the races to achieve that first place grand prize!  With harness racing being a beloved tradition, we caught up with attendees on what this tradition means to them.

Harness Horse Races Gallop Off at the Allen County Fair
Harness Horse Races Gallop Off at the Allen County Fair

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!