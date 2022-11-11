Heir Force Community School Hosts STEM Workshop

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Kids may dream about becoming the next doctor, astronaut, or even a meteorologist; however, for those dreams to become a reality, there is one important ingredient for success: real life inspiration.
That was the case Friday afternoon at Heir Force Community School in Lima. The students participated in a hands-on STEM workshop with engineers from Proctor and Gamble. The focus of Friday's workshop revolved around electricity through the construction of integrated circuits while considering the physical concepts of resistors, capacitors, and Ohm's Law to produce light and electricity. With real-life exposure to the electrical concepts of physics, organizers and school officials strive to spark that light of inspiration in STEM for these students.
"Often when you are working with something that is STEM related, you'll understand part of the puzzle, but there will be some one item that becomes a barrier. And until you can overcome that barrier, you're just stuck. By doing this in-person and with support with having people around them that can help them pass those individuals barriers, they have a chance to experience complete success," says David Sporles, a retired engineer from Proctor & Gamble.
Dr. Willie Heggins, Executive Director of Heir Force Community School, adds that, "[m]athematics and science are those critical core content areas that they need to excel at. So, we work hard at that in the classroom, and opportunities like today, you know, give students, as I said before, that opportunity to really kind of apply what they are learning in the classroom environment in a practical setting."
The STEM workshop was organized by the Central District Makerspace.