How to set goals to be healthier in 2023

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Do you want to run in a 5k race this year?  Or look to drop the 10, 20, or even 30 pounds your doctor suggest you lose? Or even get to the point where you can maybe get off some blood pressure medicine?

How to set goals to be healthier in 2023

Well before you start a resolution to reach you specific health goal, you need to do a self-assessment by asking yourself some key questions. 

How to set goals to be healthier in 2023
How to set goals to be healthier in 2023

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.