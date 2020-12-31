How to treat COVID-19 at home and what to monitor closely

It has been projected for COVID-19 cases to rise following the holiday season. But what exactly should you do at home to treat it yourself, if you become under the weather?
According to Mark Kahle, DO from Mercy Health—St. Rita’s Medical Center, mild symptoms of the Coronavirus can be treated with over-the-counter medicines. For a fever, headache, or body aches, a typical pain reliever like Tylenol is suggested. For a cough, cold medicines such as Robitussin or Mucinex can help to ease congestion in the chest.
However, the one symptom of COVID-19 that cannot be as easily treated from home is shortness of breath. Dr. Kahle says this should be the most important thing to monitor, as it could land you in the hospital.
"Some things that we tell people to monitor for are shortness of breath that seems to be getting progressively worse," he explains. "If they’re unable to complete sentences because they are so short of breath, or if they have shortness of breath at rest. Those are symptoms that you really need to talk to a physician about or possibly be evaluated in the ER.”
Dr. Kahle also reminds the public to continue wearing masks and keeping a distance from others, even if you’ve received the vaccine.