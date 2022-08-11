Real Estate Generic

If you're in the market to buy a home, you can probably attest to the struggles many buyers are facing.

Homes that do hit the market are flying off the shelf with many fierce bidding wars from desperate buyers. This creates a hot seller's market due to excess demand and low supply. Local real estate agency CCR Realtors says just this week a local home that hit the market had seven offers within the first two hours. Rising inflation has housing prices up at least 30% in our area, but the extra cost and rising mortgage rates don't seem to be phasing the hungry market as of now.

