Investigation into pair of shootings believed to be gang affiliated in Lima continues

An investigation continues Wednesday in two shootings that police believe are gang-motivated.
Lima Police say that on Tuesday night they were called in reference to a shooting at a home near the intersection of Cole and Spring Streets. According to police, at least one gunman opened fire on a gathering that was letting out from a home, resulting in a 21-year-old and 10-year-old being shot and taken to the hospital.
It is believed that this shooting is connected to one that occurred Saturday at 12:30 am. Lima police at that time were called out to the 200 block of West Grand Avenue, where they found 26-year-old Dejuan Adams on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS was called to the scene but could not save his life.
The Lima Police Department thinks that this is part of a gang-related issue.
"We believe there are gang implications here," said Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte. "and it all spurs from a Saturday morning shooting at Sheryl's."
Stechschulte continued, "They are willing to shoot up any car and now this is going to go back and forth all because of some disagreement that occurred between two males - two adult males."
Anyone with information on the two shootings are asked to contact Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.