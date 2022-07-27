Investigation into pair of shootings believed to be gang affiliated in Lima continues

An investigation continues Wednesday in two shootings that police believe are gang-motivated.

Investigation into pair of shootings believed to be gang affiliated in Lima continues

Lima Police say that on Tuesday night they were called in reference to a shooting at a home near the intersection of Cole and Spring Streets. According to police, at least one gunman opened fire on a gathering that was letting out from a home, resulting in a 21-year-old and 10-year-old being shot and taken to the hospital.

Investigation into pair of shootings believed to be gang affiliated in Lima continues

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.