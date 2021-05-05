It was a Mother's Day celebration at Bradfield Community Center

It was a day of self-care at the Bradfield Community Center as members of their fitness program were taking time for fellowship.
The Bradfield staff treated these ladies to a Mother’s Day Celebration as part of their new “mental health” programming. Today was all about relaxing and having a good time. Those in attendance all participate in the center fitness program and say there’s more to it than just exercising.
Linda Simms enjoys the fellowship, “They have made me part of the Bradfield family here. All of us have so this is a celebration and home for all of us today. And it’s so much fun to have been just sitting and say hey, I’m glad that you’re you. I’m glad that you’re here.”
Jody Mumea enjoys being a part of Bradfield, “We encourage each other, we exercise to stay young and healthy. Bradfield Center has become part of my life.”
The ladies were treated to lunch, live music, and a few Mother’s Day gifts.