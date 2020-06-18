Jordan and Portman react to U.S. Supreme Count's DACA decisions

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end the DACA program.
The justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA. The Obama-era program offers legal protections to young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children. The decision was 5 to 4 with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the more liberal members of the court. While this decision focuses powers of the executive office, Ohio Senator Rob Portman thinks the future of the DACA program needs to be run through Congress.
“I think regardless of what the Supreme Court had ruled. I think it's important Congress take up this issue and pass a law,” says Sen. Rob Portman. “I support codified existing DACA program and also providing more money for border security. That legislation we introduced a few years ago has gotten some interests, mostly on the Republican side, but it should be bipartisan. Yes, let's codified the DACA program, let's also be sure we have the money we need to protect our Southern border.”
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, released the following statement on the United States Supreme Court's DACA decision:
“Chief Justice Roberts does it again, convoluting the law to appease the D.C. establishment. By ruling that President Trump cannot terminate DACA in the same manner that President Obama used to start it, the Court’s decision creates two standards of executive power: one for President Obama and another for President Trump. Today’s decision binds the Trump Administration to the politically-expedient policy decisions of President Obama, and hampers efforts to meaningfully restore sanity to our immigration system.”