Jury trial for Lima man facing felonious assault charge begins; video of incident played in court

The jury trial for a Lima man facing a felonious assault charge is underway in Allen County Common Pleas Court.
Kenneth Scott previously pleaded not guilty to felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification and having weapons under disability. Court officials say that it's suspected that Scott fired a gun into the ground towards another person. Scott is currently out on bond and on house arrest.
The trial opened with the alleged victim taking to the witness stand. Michael Watkins, the defendant's cousin, stated that he previously borrowed Scott's pickup truck. It was then that the defendant contacted Watkins over Facebook messenger and requested that the truck be returned immediately. An argument over the messaging platform between the two then commenced.
Watkins then drove the truck to 1157 South Central Avenue. Watkins was followed by his girlfriend, Alexandria Holliday, in a separate vehicle.
It was at this point during proceedings that prosecution played a video that was taken by Holliday moments after arriving at the defendant's home.
In the video, Watkins could be seen standing by the pickup truck in front of a house and a trailer. He can be heard calling out to Scott. The defendant then comes out of the trailer.
Moments later, the video shows the defendant return to inside the trailer and returns outside with what appears to be a gun. Scott then fires that gun away from Watkins before pointing it at him. Watkins is then seen approaching the trailer to confront the defendant, who has since been seen placing the gun in the trailer.
Watkin's testified on the witness stand that he started to approach Scott because he thought that the gun was pointed at his family, who were still inside the separate vehicle that accompanied him to the property.
Holliday was called next to testify, where she explained why she recorded the incident. The witness stated that she followed Scott in a separate car due to the fact that it was cold outside, and she did not want him to walk back home in the cold.
Lima police officers were also brought to testify, where they stated that they found multiple guns inside the property, with a rifle and ammunition found in a gun safe.