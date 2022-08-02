Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance Hosts "End the Gun Violence" Community Forum

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Gun violence is a significant problem within the City of Lima, and local organizations are now taking initiative to combat against the recent rise in shootings.

Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance Hosts "End the Gun Violence" Community Forum

The Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance along with administrators from Lima City Schools and community members came together at Providence Missionary Baptist Church for a "End the Gun Violence" community forum. Tuesday's forum was the first community meeting on gun violence, and leaders received guidance and feedback from the public on what visions they had for a safer community as well expressing their own visions.

Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance Hosts "End the Gun Violence" Community Forum

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!