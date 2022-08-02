Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance Hosts "End the Gun Violence" Community Forum

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Gun violence is a significant problem within the City of Lima, and local organizations are now taking initiative to combat against the recent rise in shootings.
The Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance along with administrators from Lima City Schools and community members came together at Providence Missionary Baptist Church for a "End the Gun Violence" community forum. Tuesday's forum was the first community meeting on gun violence, and leaders received guidance and feedback from the public on what visions they had for a safer community as well expressing their own visions.
"Schools are definitely a safe haven for our students. It's that consistent place in their life where they know they can come and they are safe. And they are going to be fed, and they have people there that they love them and care for them. And we're going to be there for them everyday. We know that we have the capability of developing relationships with kids, bringing in people from our community to develop relationships with kids to be able to help support them in no matter whatever their home environment is," says Jill Ackerman, Superintendent, Lima City Schools.
"We are going to put together a task force that's going to get with the administrative department in the city because it's just time we feel to take our community back. We are going to take Lima back- that belongs to us. We live here, and we are not going to let anybody run us away- we are going to take Lima back," says Dr. A.L. Butler, President, Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance.
The Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance will be conducting additional meetings in the future.