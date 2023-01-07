Lima Chapter of the NAACP identifies 6 issues they want to see improved in Lima area

LIMA,OH (WLIO) - The Lima Chapter of the NAACP has created a list of key issues they will be focusing on in 2023 and beyond. The organization identified six game changers that they will be focusing on improving in the next two years, some include improving heath for minorities and criminal reform. Along with that, they want to see increased economic sustainability for individuals of color to help offset the rise of violent crime in the Lima area.
“Because an absence of employment, and an absence of access to employment, it limits your options,” says Ron Fails, President, Lima Chapter of NAACP. “Unfortunately, I think a lot of younger people are choosing the path that ultimately puts them at risk of losing their life, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities.”
Education is another focus for the NAACP and they would like to see work done to improve the quality of education in the public school system around Lima.
“We need to work to improve those institutions in order for kids to have better choices with reference to the rest of their life,” adds Fails. “The greater percentage of young people entering education, that is persons of color in the intercity so we have to improve the quality of education in our local public schools.”
Other issues they will be focusing on include voting rights and political representation.
