Lima Chapter of the NAACP identifies 6 issues they want to see improved in Lima area

LIMA,OH (WLIO) - The Lima Chapter of the NAACP has created a list of key issues they will be focusing on in 2023 and beyond. The organization identified six game changers that they will be focusing on improving in the next two years, some include improving heath for minorities and criminal reform. Along with that, they want to see increased economic sustainability for individuals of color to help offset the rise of violent crime in the Lima area.   

“Because an absence of employment, and an absence of access to employment, it limits your options,” says Ron Fails, President, Lima Chapter of NAACP. “Unfortunately, I think a lot of younger people are choosing the path that ultimately puts them at risk of losing their life, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities.”

