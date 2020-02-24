Lima City Council expresses concerns over newly proposed apartment project

A recent proposal for an apartment development on S. Cable Road has become a cause for concern for Lima City Council. Council was surprised Monday evening when they saw a communication from the St. Mary Development proposing to develop the Shawnee Lofts.
The Dayton-based company's proposal consists of developing 58 residential apartments on 892 South Cable Road. This is the former location of the Area Agency on Aging. It will be for families who earn at or below 30% to 70% of the area's median income. The project is in partnership with New Lima-Housing for the Future. The council president says this is a huge concern for both the council and the Lima administration.
“We’ve got concerns because, along with the administration, we’re not sure that it’s the best location to fit what our community goals are,” said John Nixon, the Lima City Council president.
The Lima administration plans to voice their concerns to the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Also at the meeting, the council approved Visit Greater Lima's gifting of the Blue Caboose to the City of Lima. It will now be housed and used at the Simmons Field.