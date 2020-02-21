Blue Caboose tourist information center gets new home and purpose

A longtime landmark associated with Lima Allen County has found a new home.
The Blue Caboose now sits at Simmons Field, the home of the Lima Locos. The caboose was used for years as the Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourist Information Center along Interstate 75 and before that, it was in Lima’s Town Square. Lima City Council is set to vote on the legislation Monday night, allowing the mayor to accept the caboose as a gift from “Visit Greater Lima”. The city is happy to now have the caboose as a bonus for part of the “Locos Experience” at Simmons Field.
Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry for the city, Ric Stolly believes people will enjoy having the caboose around. “There's going to be some opportunities for it. It’s great that you can share some of the history. Nowadays you don’t see cabooses on trains as they go through town anymore so just explaining that part to kids that come out to the ballpark is going to be fun-in-itself.”
The Locos first home game for the 2020 season when you can see the Blue Caboose up close is June 9th.