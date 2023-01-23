Lima City Council Passes Tax Abatement Legislation for New Multi-Million Dollar Hotel

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council held a regular meeting on Monday Night and approved legislation that is part of a new multi-million dollar hotel project in Lima.
Council approved the construction of a "Home2 Suites" extended-stay hotel located at South Leonard Avenue in Lima through the support of a 15-year property tax abatement of 50% for the City of Lima, Perry Local Schools, and the Apollo Career Center. The estimated construction cost of the hotel is approximately $8.4 million with a tentative construction start date of April 1st, 2023, and completion date of October 31st, 2024. With the help of this tax abatement, city officials are optimistic about the community benefits of this project.
"Tax abatement does encourage development of all kinds, new and revitalization and rehabilitation of buildings. This hotel is not only going to bring guests and visitors into our community that will put money into our community, but it will also be over $8 million that they are investing in the building. And then, we are also going to see full-time and part-time jobs as a result of this hotel," says Amber Martin, Workforce & Small Business Development Coordinator, City of Lima.
Lima City Council also recognized the Lima Central Catholic Boys Football Team for winning the Division Seven Regional Championship and competing in the Division Seven State Semi-Finals for the 2022 season at Monday's meeting. Lima City Council will hold their next regular meeting on Monday, February 6th at 7 PM inside Council Chambers.
