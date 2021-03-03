Lima mayoral candidate Joshua Hayes holds Q&A session

One of Lima's mayoral candidates met with citizens Wednesday afternoon in a question and answer session.

Lima mayoral candidate Joshua Hayes holds Q&A session

Joshua Hayes invited people to speak about positive and negative things that they are seeing around town, and what they want to see changed. Hayes says that talking with people about the community is an important factor as he runs for mayor.

Lima mayoral candidate Joshua Hayes holds Q&A session

"The people are really what this motivation is about, and so as a representative for the people, I think that we’ve got to have an ear as to what’s happening, what people would like to see in their communities," said Hayes.

Hayes is running against Sharetta Smith, Elizabeth Hardesty, and Autumn Swanson in the may primary election. The top two candidates will go on to the November election.

 

Tags

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the weekend anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.