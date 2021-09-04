Lima Memorial hospital gets a "serenity garden" as part of a Boy Scout project

The courtyard at Lima Memorial Health System gets a makeover thanks to a local Boy Scout.
Noah Brennan, a 13-year-old member of the Shawnee Troop 777 boy scouts is spearheading a project to turn the courtyard into a serenity garden. The project will help him earn the title of an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts.
Brennan and his troop were seen in the courtyard on Saturday planting flowers and building gardens. Brennan says after the year health workers had to endure, the serenity garden is a great way to help their mental health.
“The idea of this was kind of given to me by my father who works here, and he just gave me the opportunity to work here and give them the space that they needed," says Brennan, "If you’re stressed out and busy and tired, you’re not performing your best so it’s a good place to relax.”
Brennan has had to raise the money himself for the project, and also was able to get the plants and flowers for free thanks to a donation from Blooms in Lima.