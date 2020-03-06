Lima North students pumped to raise money with dodgeball game

Lima City School students getting their hearts pumping to raise money for a serious topic.
The North Middle School Builders Club raised money for the American Heart Association by giving the students the chance to take on their teachers in a game of dodgeball. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women and for most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. And the students wanted to do their part, as they raised over $400, plus awareness for a disease that affects so many.
“I think it was really awesome because it wasn’t just the Builders Club kids that really knew what was going on,” says Susie Linehan, advisor for the North Middle School Builders Club. “When I pulled the 5th graders in for the game, I said to them ‘Do you guys know why you donated the $3?’ And they were like ‘Yeah for the American Heart Association.’ So, I think it’s good to get the awareness out there and knowing they are helping the community.”
This the 7th year for the dodgeball fundraiser, and staff and the students sure had a good time going up against each other.