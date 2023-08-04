Lima Police Department investigating shooting that injuries one

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening.

Around 7 pm Friday, the Lima Police Department was called out to a shooting at a duplex in the 300 block of North McDonel Street. Officers on the scene say a man had been shot and was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita's with a gunshot wound. At this time, his injuries are unknown. Police also say that a suspect was located at the scene and was arrested without incident. The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Lima Police Department.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags