LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening.
Around 7 pm Friday, the Lima Police Department was called out to a shooting at a duplex in the 300 block of North McDonel Street. Officers on the scene say a man had been shot and was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita's with a gunshot wound. At this time, his injuries are unknown. Police also say that a suspect was located at the scene and was arrested without incident. The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Lima Police Department.