Lima Police Department is bringing back their PACE Unit

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department will be focusing on quality-of-life responses to kick off their summer enforcement.
In order to do this, the department is bringing back its Pro-Active Crime Enforcement Unit, or PACE for short. 20 years ago the unit focused on narcotic investigations, but it will be brought back to deal with small issues in the area such as noise complaints, as well as other needed responses in Lima.
"This team is going to be a collateral unit team headed up by Lieutenant Rode and they are going to be addressing quality of life issues, and they are going to be looking into serving arrest warrants on people. We have dozens of warrants that come down both through common pleas or municipal court, and that may include surveillance, playing close surveillance, that sort of thing. It's going to be a lot of uniform work. We are hoping to go out, based on either complaints by citizens or from things that we observe that are going on here," stated Major Ron Holman, Lima Police Department.
Anyone who would like to report something to the new PACE unit is asked to contact the Lima Police Department's non-emergency number at 419-227-4444.