Lima school buses enacting protocol for school year

There is protocol in place for the city's school buses as school restarts.
Drivers have been given equipment to wipe down the seats in-between school pickups and to sanitize the entire bus at the end of the day. All students will be required to wear a mask while on the bus, and will be given a mask if they do not have one.
Students will also sit in a specific seat while riding the bus. "They all have assigned seats in as they get on the bus," said Diane Bell, Lima City Schools assistant supervisor of transportation. "The first on will go all the way to the back, and as they get off the bus, the first off will be at the front, so they don’t have to pass by each other as they get on and off the bus."
There will also be less students waiting at each bus stop.