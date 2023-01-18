Lima Senior culinary students compete to get their dessert featured at The Met

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was like a scene from the Food Network as Lima Senior students competed for a spot on the menu at a local restaurant.
Two culinary students from Lima Senior put their baking skills to the test as they presented their desserts to a panel from The Met. Their goal is to be featured on the dessert menu at the restaurant. The judges sampled three dishes. A triple lemon blondie with a blueberry sauce and white chocolate mousse, a toffee Bundt cake with caramel drizzle, and a strawberry shortcake. The decision was to pick all three to be on the menu and the students are thrilled.
"It's a little bit mind-blowing because you would never think that you would be in a junior class doing such things as having your items on a menu," said Tavaris Williams, who created triple lemon blondies.
"I was very nervous at first because I've never did anything like this before. And to know we all three got picked, all of our desserts. It was like, you know, to be in a menu at the MET it just seems like so shocking because it is a very known restaurant. Knowing people are going to pick it - it's crazy," commented Shaniya Webb, who created strawberry shortcake.
"They were all delicious. They all fit a different model for what we want in terms of our dessert and so were going to make it work here for the next month. So these kids are going to be able to make these desserts, work in our kitchen and at the kitchen at Lima Senior, and then the entire community is going to be able to enjoy a piece of each cake for the next month," said Rob Nelson, owner of the MET.
The desserts will also be featured as a trio plate around the Valentine's holiday with proceeds of the sale going back to the culinary program at Lima Senior High School. This was a first for The MET and Rob Nelson says he hopes to feature a student's culinary creation several times a year.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.