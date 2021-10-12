Lima woman to receive award for her work in improving the community

A Lima woman will receive an award at this month's Community Enrichment Dinner.
Courtney J. Owens will receive the 2021 Young Leadership Community Enrichment Image Award. She will be the Co-winner along with Matthew Sanders, who wrote a book with Owens titled "Sporadic Thoughts".
Owens is the owner/operator of the Works of Courtney J. Owens, which encompasses life coaching, motivational speaking, and poetry. She has appeared during various community events as a speaker.
The award will recognize her work in thriving to improve the community as a whole, and for motivating others to be the best that they can be.
Lima's Community Enrichment Dinner will be held on October 21st.