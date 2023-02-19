Local Lima Family Hosts Black History Month Exhibit at St. Paul African American Episcopal Church

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One family in Lima has been creating different exhibits for Black History Month for nearly 30 years.
The Brown Family organized a display this year about notable African Americans who have been honored by the US Postal Service with commemorative stamps. Someone new is given their own stamp for Black History Month every year, and the recipient of 2023 was United States Representative John Lewis. The Brown Family puts together these exhibits because it's important to them to help educate their community.
"I'm an educated person, I believe that knowledge, there's so much that you can do with knowledge throughout your life until the end," says Charles Brown, Chairman, St. Paul AME Black History Exhibit.
If you are interested in seeing the exhibit, the last day it will be on display is next Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm in the church.