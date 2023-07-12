Lottery sales are on the rise as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots add up to $1.3 billion

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Are you feeling lucky? Two big lottery jackpots with a combined prize worth more than a billion dollars are still up for grabs.
Since April 19th, there have been 35 consecutive Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner. The current jackpot has reached an impressive $750 million, making it the seventh-largest reward in the game's history. According to experts, the chances of winning tonight's jackpot are 1 in 292 million, which is slightly higher than the odds of winning the $560 million Mega Millions jackpot, to be drawn on Friday, with odds of 1 in 303 million.
"Powerball it's, they're selling for 2 dollars, you can do an extra dollar for the Powerball. This afternoon sales are going up and it's tonight, we are playing the line for the Powerball so, and for the Mega, they'll also buy for the Mega also since it's up, and it's also two dollars and three dollars," said Brandon Goedde, Fat Jack's Pizza manager.
Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., the Powerball drawing will air, followed by the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, July 14th, at 11 p.m.