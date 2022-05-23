LPD Crime Prevention Specialist talks to Lima Rotarians

Lima Rotarians learned that crime prevention is a city-wide effort, and how they can do their part.
Lima Police Department’s Crime prevention specialist Liz Casey talked to the group about her mission to partner with residents, businesses, and organizations to improve the quality of life and reduce the fear of crime. She also produces a monthly newsletter that spotlights local businesses and organizations talking about different safety topics, like this month's focus on tips for kids as they transition from school to summer. Casey is also trying to start the Allen County Crime Prevention Association but broaden the approach compared to other crime prevention associations to involve more first responders.
“Usually, it's law enforcement involved in those and some community stakeholders, but I want to change that around to be all emergency response agencies and stakeholders,” says Liz Casey, Crime Prevention Specialist. “That way the community is more unified in its efforts in the community and for the departments themselves.”
Casey says she would like to make the association a non-profit with the goal of supporting emergency response agencies and crime prevention programs in the county.
