Main Street Van Wert honors key players in downtown revitalization

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - As Main Street Van Wert continues to make progress in their downtown revitalization, they took the time Wednesday night to recognize some people they couldn't do it without.
The organization held their annual awards dinner to honor outstanding downtown business owners. With excellent existing business downtown, the number of customers they draw sparks the chain reaction of other shops and restaurants choosing to set up nearby.
Ohio state representative, Roy Klopfenstein, of the 82nd district in Ohio, delivered the keynote speech of the evening, pointing out just how important collaboration is for a downtown.
"It shows a love for their community, and giving something back for not only the current people, but for our kids and our grandkids that will look at downtown Van Wert, see that it's a beautiful place, go have pride in their community, and it will make other people want to give back," Representative Klopfenstein said.
All proceeds from the event will be put towards the restoration of the National Bank Clock on the corner of Main and Washington.
"The clock provides a sense of place, or a sense of continuity in our downtown. As folks come downtown that may see a lot of changes, maybe not even recognize our downtown anymore, that's an iconic piece that folks can look at and say, yeah, that's been in our community for 100 years and we hope that it stays for another 100 years," explained Joe Dray, the executive director of Main Street Van Wert.
Prior to the dinner, Main Street Van Wert was nearly halfway to their goal of $80,000 needed to restore the clock.