ALLEN CO., OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was seriously injured when he drove his pickup into the path of a semi tractor trailer Friday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Phillips Rd. and SR 117. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Braden Schick was turning on to 117 from Phillips Rd., when he turned into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit head on by a semi driven by truck driver from Virginia. The semi went off the road and took out a utility pole, knocking out power in the area. The pickup was pushed off the north side of the intersection. Schick was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the truck driver was not injured. The intersection was closed for a few hours until the crash and the downed power lines were cleaned up. Schick was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Media Release from Lima Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol 5/20/23
Auglaize Township – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle, commercial related crash that caused serious injury, power outage and road closure.
On May 19, 2023, at approximately 11:06 P.M. troopers responded to a report of a serious injury crash on State Route 117 at the intersection of Phillips Road in Auglaize Township, Allen County. Upon investigation, it was found that Braden N. Schick, age 43, of Lima, was operating a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Phillips Rd. Vladimir Zdravkovic, age 36, of Winchester, Virginia was operating a 2007 Volvo semi tractor-trailer southeast on State Route 117. Schick entered the intersection and began making a right turn and went into the opposite lane of travel and was struck head-on by the semi-truck. Schick’s pickup truck was pushed off the northeast side of the intersection. The semi-truck and trailer went off the right side of the roadway, down a ditch and struck a utility pole. Power lines were knocked down and across the roadway, causing a power outage.
Schick was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital by Westminster EMS with serious injury. Zdravkovic did not report injury. Schick was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor. State Route 117 was closed for several hours while crews worked to remove power lines and vehicles from the scene.
Assisting troopers on scene was the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-Ohio Energy, Westminster Fire and EMS, Wayne Township EMS, Minich Truck Repair, Kenny’s Auto Towing and Miller Auto. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists with the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend to designate a sober driver and always wear a properly adjusted safety belt.