Medicare open enrollment deadline is almost here - Allen County Council on Aging can help

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you are 65 and older, don't forget the Medicare open enrollment deadline is this Wednesday, December 7.

The only constant is change, and neglecting to check your plan can cost you in the long run. The Allen County Council on Aging says they can save seniors a few hundred dollars by checking every year, and even thousands for those who haven't checked their plan for several years. Choosing from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage can be confusing, and the council on aging can help find a plan that fits your situation.

