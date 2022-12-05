Medicare open enrollment deadline is almost here - Allen County Council on Aging can help

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you are 65 and older, don't forget the Medicare open enrollment deadline is this Wednesday, December 7.
The only constant is change, and neglecting to check your plan can cost you in the long run. The Allen County Council on Aging says they can save seniors a few hundred dollars by checking every year, and even thousands for those who haven't checked their plan for several years. Choosing from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage can be confusing, and the council on aging can help find a plan that fits your situation.
"We saw 49 clients last week. Of those 49 clients, we were able to save them $113,000. When you do the math, the math says come in," says Senior Services Resource Coordinator with Allen County Council on Aging.
The Medicare prescription deductible will raise to $505 for 2023. However, there are options out there that don't have a deductible. This is further reason to check the options out there. The Allen County Council on Aging can assist with Medicare enrollment questions and discuss options. Contact ACCOA at 419-228-5135 or visit their website accoa.org
