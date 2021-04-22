Multiple injuries after a semi-truck vs. ambulance crash

Traffic was blocked on a portion of Market St. in downtown Lima this morning after an ambulance and semi-truck collision.
Just before 11 A.M., the Lima Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of W. Market St. and N. West St.
An ambulance operated by Anna Rescue was traveling westbound on Market St. with their lights and sirens on when it struck a semi-truck traveling southbound on West St. According to the police, the driver of the semi had a green light, and couldn’t see around the buildings at the intersection to yield to the ambulance.
The patient being transported in the ambulance, as well as all three workers in the ambulance, were taken to St. Rita's sustaining minor injuries. No citation has been issued for the truck driver as of now, but the crash is still being reviewed.