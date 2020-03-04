National Weather Service stop by Lima for storm spotter training

Ohio was hit by a tornado last year and just this week two more ravaged through Tennessee. The National Weather Service is looking to better prepare people for these storms through its Storm Spotter Training at UNOH Event Center.
Spotters learned about the hazards associated with thunderstorms in a two-hour session. Meteorologists provided safety tips, identified certain types of cloud features, and what kind of weather to expect with those features.
They also talked to the group about how to create a spotter report. One National Weather Service meteorologist says it's important to have spotters because they can better assist them with the radar.
“There’s a lot of that lowest five to ten thousand feet of the storm we just can’t see with the radar so we need spotters to kind of fill in that information,” said Nathan Marsili, National Weather Service meteorologist.
The National Weather Service will host this program again on Thursday in Indiana.