Nature walk allows participants to take in beauty of McLean Teddy Bear Park

Johnny Appleseed Park hosted their first of eight hiking events on Saturday (9/11/2021).

Nature walk allows participants to take in beauty of McLean Teddy Bear Park

Lima residents gathered at McLean Teddy Bear Park at 9 AM(9/11/2021), where they were accompanied by a naturalist as they walked through the park and learned more about nature.

A total of 50-80 residents can participate in the walk each week. Those who complete 6 of eight offered hikes can receive a special 2021 Metro Park hiking stick medallion.

Nature walk allows participants to take in beauty of McLean Teddy Bear Park

The park district currently has seven more hikes planned until October 30th. Those hikes will be held on Saturday mornings. Below is a list of where each hike will start at:

- September 18th - Motter Metro Park

- September 25th - Allen County Farm Park

- October 2nd - Ottawa Metro Park

- October 9th - Antibus Trail Access

- October 16th - Kendrick Woods

- October 23rd - Haver Ridge

- October 30th Hermon Woodlands

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.