Nursing homes and related facilities can now perform COVID-19 tests on their own

As Ohio approaches the reopening of senior centers and adult day cares, Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on testing for the vulnerable population.

Most nursing homes and assisted living centers now have the capability to collect COVID-19 tests on their own and send them to labs. In nursing homes, everyone is tested if there is one positive case found and staff are tested based on the spread in their community. Assisted living centers have resumed testing after pausing for a few weeks. When adult day cares and senior centers open, all staff will be tested routinely and depending on the facility, determines how seniors will be tested.

"One of our strategies was to build self-sufficiency so that the strategy could be sustainable," said Ursel McElroy, Director of Ohio Department on Aging. "And so, in many cases, the facilities have the capability to do their own specimen collection. And we assist with helping, in some cases, with packaging and definitely the transport to the lab."

Day care centers and senior centers reopen Sept. 21. It was also hinted that an announcement for indoor visitation in nursing homes could be coming soon.

Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: 

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today gave the following updates on Ohio's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

TESTING IN NURSING HOMES AND ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES

Governor DeWine and Director Ursel McElroy of the Ohio Department of Aging provided an update on testing in nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, adult day centers, and adult day cares. Directory McElroy explained that frequent testing in congregate settings is important to control the spread of the virus.

She also mentioned that adult day care and senior centers will open on September 21st. The facilities will test staff every other week and participants if they present symptoms. Outdoor visitation started at Ohio nursing homes on July 20th. If visitors have questions about protocols or concerns about a facility in their area, they can contact the Ohio Department of Aging. The Department of Aging is working on a dashboard to increase transparency about the status of visitation at facilities across the state.


OHIO VETERANS HALL OF FAME

Governor DeWine announced that 20 women and men, representing four branches of the military will be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame at a virtual ceremony on November 5th. These Ohioans, from 16 counties, have continued to serve the United States as well as Ohio, as business owners, community volunteers, scientists, advocates, engineers, and much more.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was established by Governor George Voinovich in 1992. Governor Voinovich established the Hall of Fame to recognize Ohio veterans’ military service, as well as their service to Ohio and their communities after leaving the military. A total of 895 of Ohio’s Veterans have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.  

The virtual ceremony can be viewed on November 5th at OhioVets.gov.

Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame 2020

 

