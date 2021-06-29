Press Release from Nutrien Lima Nitrogen: (LIMA, OH) – Nutrien has been named to the annual listing of “Best Employers in Ohio” by Crain’s Cleveland Business publication. Nutrien ranked #10 in the large employer category. Selection to the annual listing is based on a confidential survey of company employees as well as the company’s wage and benefits program, community involvement, and work environment.
“We’re honored to once again be named one of the Best Employers in Ohio,” says Todd Sutton, General Manager of Nutrien’s Lima Nitrogen facility. “We can only successfully achieve our purpose to grow our world from the ground up with the dedication and integrity of our team here in Lima.”
Nutrien has been recognized as a Top 20 company in the annual listing eight times since 2013. The complete listing is available at: https://www.bestemployersoh.com/2021-best-employers-in-ohio .
As the world’s largest provider of crop inputs, services and solutions, Nutrien plays a critical role in feeding the future by helping growers to increase food production in a sustainable manner. We’re moving the agriculture industry and the world forward – today and for generations to come. To learn more about Nutrien, visit www.nutrien.com
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute around 27 million tons of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental, and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.