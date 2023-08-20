Officials remind public to drive sober this fair season

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima/Allen County Safe Community Coalition reminds the public to make smart choices while they enjoy this year's fair. The safety coalition is working alongside local law enforcement and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to educate the public about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Laura Seger of Piqua, a volunteer with MADD, came out to share her personal story, and hopefully make others think twice before getting behind the wheel under the influence. In 2010, her 18-year-old son Joey was killed in a collision with a drunk driver.
"No family should lose someone to an impaired driver because it's a 100% preventable crime. And it is a violent crime. When people choose to get behind the wheel impaired, they're turning their vehicle into a deadly weapon," she said.
"Don't drink and drive. If you're impaired call for an Uber, have a friend, just use common sense here. Even when a fatality doesn't happen, the odds of being involved in a crash or being in contact with law enforcement and the penalties that will arise from that, it's just not worth it," said the Lima Police Department's Major Ron Holman.
On a fence on the outside of the grandstands, 247 ribbons have been tied to represent every person who has died as a result of drunk driving in Allen County in the past two decades.