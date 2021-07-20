Oheneba Soccer Academy holds 3rd annual soccer camp

The Oheneba Soccer Academy is holding their 3rd annual Summer Soccer Camp.
The soccer academy continued their 2-week soccer program Tuesday evening. The program is meant to teach kids of Lima the history of the sport of soccer as well as help them with the fundamentals. It is open to anyone ages 4 to 12, and kids participating receive a free jersey, shorts, and socks. The non-profit wants to ensure that kids who cannot afford the program are able to take it, and they are able to do that through donations with the main goal to mentor kids to discover who they are.
Edward Eghan, the founder and executive director said, “I had an opportunity to be mentored by people that were not necessarily my parents. That is how I look at it, the philosophy of ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’ That is what this is all about. We are all coming together to impact the children of this city, to mentor some youth and just help them discover who they are.”
If you want to find out more information on the program, or to donate you can it on their website ohenebasocceracademy.com