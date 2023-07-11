Oheneba Soccer Academy Kicks Off 5th Summer Soccer Camp

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Oheneba Soccer Academy kicked off their 5th annual Summer Soccer Camp on Tuesday in Lima.
At the Vine Street Soccer Fields, dozens of potential future soccer stars were hard at work mastering the fundamentals and basic techniques of traveling, stopping, and maneuvering the ball with the proper movements. For the second day of camp on Wednesday, kids will focus on dribbling and shooting the ball. While the camp does emphasize and strengthen the physical skills related to the game of soccer, it also solidifies the social skills for the game of life.
"One of the things that we know is going around is mental health. I know I deal with it; kids are dealing with it, so, we're teaching them how to be able to manage that even how to relate to each other on the field. They're learning this, and you can tell that it's evident that they are having fun with each other, and that's one of the things that we stress. It was fun just doing that today," says Edward Eghan, Executive Director & Founder, Oheneba Soccer Academy.
Oheneba Soccer Academy hosted a gala fundraiser in June and was able to receive enough support to sponsor thirty-eight kids at Tuesday's camp. If you would like to donate to Oheneba Soccer Academy, visit ohenebasocceracademy.com.