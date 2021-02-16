Ohio Senate looking to make broadband more accessible

The Ohio Senate is looking to expand internet access in Ohio.
The Ohio Senate has passed Senate Bill 8 unanimously to create the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program, which would increase access to broadband services in underserved areas in the state. Nearly one million Ohioans lack access to high-speed internet, which has been highlighted during the pandemic as the demand for online education and telemedicine has gone up.
Senator Matt Huffman, the Ohio Senate President said, “The government is increasingly demanding that people perform governmental functions online whether it’s schoolwork, filing forms with the government, obtaining refunds, all sorts of things like that, and those who don’t have broadband are really behind the curve.”
Senate Bill 8 will now be sent to the Ohio House for consideration.