Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraging seatbelt usage

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you to remember to buckle up every trip, every time.
As the holiday season approaches the OSHP is reminding drivers to buckle up. Buckling up is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself, and the people you are riding with. Since 2015, there have been 2,600 people killed in crashes because they were not wearing a seatbelt. In 2019, the rate of usage for seatbelts have gone up around a percent but is not enough to ensure the safety of everyone on the roadway.
Sgt. James Cotner of the Lima OSHP Post said, “It really helps everyone, if everyone wears a seatbelt it’s going to reduce insurance costs around the board for everybody, and if you are ever involved in a crash just knowing everyone has a seatbelt on and no one is seriously hurt or killed is a good feeling.”
Not wearing a seatbelt is a secondary offense in Ohio, but troopers have a no-tolerance policy if you are pulled over without a seatbelt.