PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Payne man is in critical condition after a crash on his ATV overnight.
The Van Wert Post of the State Patrol reports that 42-year-old Matthew Roy Glass was life-flighted to the hospital. The post says he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Officials believe alcohol is a factor. Troopers say Glass was on County Road 72 in Paulding County when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole support cable and overturned in a ditch. The crash remains under investigation.
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Pleasant Township – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on CR72 near TR79 in Paulding County, Blue Creek Township, at approximately 9:10 P.M. on May 7, 2023.
A Yamaha Raptor ATV operated by Matthew Roy Glass, 42 years of age, of Payne, was traveling east on CR72 when it ran off the right side of the roadway. Mr. Glass struck a utility pole support cable and overturned in a ditch. He was life-flighted from the scene.
Mr. Glass is currently in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Scott Fire & EMS, Samaritan Life-Flight, Gideon’s Wrecker Service, and Paulding Putnam Electric Company