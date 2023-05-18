Press Release from Charles Cyrill, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission: BEREA, Ohio (May 18, 2023) – Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission will close the eastbound and westbound exit ramps at Toll Plaza 135 (Vermilion) in Lorain County for Toll Collection System upgrades.
Entrance to the Ohio Turnpike at Toll Plaza 135 from Baumhart Road will remain open.
Eastbound travelers can exit at Toll Plaza 118 (Sandusky-Norwalk) and follow the posted detour.
Westbound travelers can exit at Toll Plaza 140 (Amherst-Oberlin) and follow the posted detour.
The work at Toll Plaza 135 is expected to be completed by Friday, June 30, 2023.