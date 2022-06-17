ONU Camp gives students the chance to tackle global problems and world peace

One of those camps is the Global Problems and World Peace camp. The students delve into a variety of global issues during the camp and work on solutions to the problem. The students each became an ambassador to a different nation, then on the final day, they gave presentations to the mock UN on a specific topic from the view of their country. The goal is to talk about worldwide issues and find ways to fix them.
"I've been researching corruption in Africa, but we've also watched videos on terrorism, the war on Ukraine, climate change, and a bunch of other different things," said Lily Schlenfeld, from Mt. Vernon High School.
"I'm just more interested in global politics and world peace now, and I think I decided I want to be a UN ambassador when I group up," said Lukas Tomes, Lake Ridge Academy.
“The main goal of the course is to imbibe in them, instill in them problem solving skills, and how we can harmoniously work together to achieve global peace," explained Kofi Nsia-Pepra, ONU Political Science professor.
Besides the Global Problem and World Peace Camp, other students this week were learning about pharmacy, engineering, and rollercoasters, and one that dealt with biological illustrations.
