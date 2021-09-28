ONU now offering Pfizer booster shot

Ohio Northern University is now offering the Pfizer booster shot. The booster shots are available at the HealthWise Pharmacy on ONU's campus and their mobile clinic.
To get the booster shot, you must have received both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and received your second dose at least six months ago. You must also be 65 years or older, or otherwise have an underlying medical condition or be at an increased risk for COVID-19.
The addition of the booster shot just goes along with what ONU has been able to provide for the community over the last year.
"We have been giving first doses of the COVID vaccine to a lot of people here on our campus and in the community, so we’ll continue to provide first doses for those people who are unvaccinated at present, and we’re excited at the opportunity to help the community in other ways," said Dr. Steven Martin, ONU Raabe College of Pharmacy Dean. "Providing boosters to anyone here in our region who needs them is just another component of what we’re trying to do."
The pharmacy at ONU and its mobile clinic are offering booster shot clinics from 4 to 6 pm during the week. If you have any questions or want to set up an appointment, you can call (419) 772-3784.