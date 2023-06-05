ONU to host eighth annual Lima Symphony Orchestra ‘Patriotic Pops’ concert

June 5, 2023 Press Release from Joy Brown, Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - The Lima Symphony Orchestra’s free, public Patriotic Pops concert will be held at Ohio Northern University on Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m. The event will take place on the sculpture mall east of McIntosh Center between Presser and Weber halls.
This family-friendly concert will feature several Independence Day-themed musical selections. The LSO is under the direction of Maestro Andrew Crust.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs, blankets and their favorite picnic food to enjoy the evening. The Inn at Ohio Northern University is also offering pre-ordered box meals for $15. Advanced orders are required by Thursday, June 29. Please call 419-772-2500 or email innonu@onu.edu.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside ONU’s Sports Center field house, 609 W. Lincoln Ave. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Concert-goers will be welcome to bring chairs and picnic food inside.
This year’s Patriotic Pops is sponsored by Quest Federal Credit Union, White’s Honda Toyota of Lima, Middlefield Banking Company, Village of Ada, Haushalter Family Foundation, Vancrest of Ada, Connie O. Fleming, Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral Home, Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance, The Rogers Agency, Ada Kiwanis Club, Community Markets, Ada Rotary Club, Ada Area Chamber of Commerce and Carol Slane Florist.