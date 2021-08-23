OSU Lima holds dean's convocation ceremony

Students at the Ohio State University Lima campus got a special welcome to campus on Monday afternoon.
OSU Lima held their dean's convocation ceremony for the students - their first major on-campus event. Both first and second-year students heard from the dean of OSU Lima, plus a few of their fellow students about the variety of opportunities that are available on campus, as students are able to return to in-person classes and activities once again.
"It’s been two years since the fall of '19, and having people here in person and who are excited to be here is a wonderful thing," said Dean Tim Rehner. "We’re just thrilled that everyone is back on campus."
Students were also treated to ice cream and several outdoor activities after the ceremony.