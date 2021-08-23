OSU Lima holds dean's convocation ceremony

Students at the Ohio State University Lima campus got a special welcome to campus on Monday afternoon.

OSU Lima holds dean's convocation ceremony

OSU Lima held their dean's convocation ceremony for the students - their first major on-campus event. Both first and second-year students heard from the dean of OSU Lima, plus a few of their fellow students about the variety of opportunities that are available on campus, as students are able to return to in-person classes and activities once again.

OSU Lima holds dean's convocation ceremony

"It’s been two years since the fall of '19, and having people here in person and who are excited to be here is a wonderful thing," said Dean Tim Rehner. "We’re just thrilled that everyone is back on campus."

Students were also treated to ice cream and several outdoor activities after the ceremony.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the weekend anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.